We were her dental office, we are so sorry to hear about the loss. She will be missed. -David Bainer DDS
June 11, 2019
I am related to you by my paternal grandfather, Theodore my father is Wesley Clemesha. I would like to pay respects to your mother on the 19th. I can be reached by phone at (619) 590-3607 or email juniorelcajon@cox.net. Sincerely, Jeanette Clemesha
Jeanette Clemesha
Family
June 10, 2019
jeanette clemesha
June 9, 2019
Clemeshaw family, my sincere sympathy to you. May your treasured memories continue to provide a measure of comfort and peace to the family. Please be strengthened from (Isaiah 61:1,2) our God "binds up the broken-hearted and comforts all who mourn"
