Virginia Kathleen Poolos March 3, 1933 - February 13, 2020 San Diego Virginia "Gini" was born in Long Beach on March 3, 1933. She loved to dance and trained for many years with her teacher, Miss Ellicott. She performed with the Starlight Opera and appeared as a dancer several times on the Ed Sullivan television show.She met Johnny, "the love of her life," at a bus stop while he was stationed in San Diego. They married in 1954 and moved to New York so she could pursue her professional dance career on Broadway. In 1961, they returned to San Diego, where she became a homemaker and mother. She loved being a mom to her three children and enjoyed cooking, sewing, fishing, and spending time at the beach. She was a successful property owner and manager for many years and remained an avid lover of ballet. In 2001, she was instrumental in founding the San Diego Academy of Ballet, which continues to inspire and train dancers.She is survived by her children Vicki Faucher, John Poolos and Sylvia Tchernychev of San Diego, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and her brother, Raymond James Turner, of Los Angeles.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 8, 2020