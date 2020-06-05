Virginia Kay Ginny' van Hespen Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Gramma, Aunt and Friend, you are missed and loved every day. Those left behind cherish in your memory, your strength, your fortitude, your kindness and your Love. We were Blessed by your Life. Don't take for granted the love this life gives you, When you get where you're goin', Don't forget turn back around,Help the next one in line, Always stay humble and kind. July 21, 1949 - June 5, 2019



