Virginia Lee Grant July 31, 1924 - July 15, 2019 Oceanside Virginia Lee Grant, 94, of Oceanside, California, passed away peacefully at her home on July 15, 2019. She was 16 days shy of her 95th birthday. Virginia was blessed to live most of her days on this earth in good health and to remain active in body, mind and spirit. Virginia was born on July 31,1924 in Brooklyn, New York, where she lived for 60 years. Virginia was the devoted daughter of Richard & Ada Grant. Virginia completed secretarial school and then went on to have a career with the FBI in New York from 1943-1980. Virginia was proud to work for the FBI for the 37 years she was with the Bureau. In 1984, Virginia decided to move to Oceanside, California. Virginia loved California and was happy to call it her home for 35 years. Virginia was known for her kindness and generous spirit. For 26 years she devoted herself as a volunteer at Tri-City Hospital in Oceanside. The hospital recognized her selfless devotion to service and awarded her the Tri-City Hospital Volunteer of the Year. Anyone who came in contact with Virginia at the hospital was welcomed with her ready smile, compassion and thoughtfulness. Virginia also volunteered her time at Brother Benno's Charity Thrift Shop and Virginia lived her life putting service over self. Virginia was loved by many family & friends. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Grant Kielley, of Rye, New Hampshire; her nephews & nieces, James Kielley (Jackie), Robert Kielley (Lindsay), Diane Kielley Dondero (James) & Janet Kielley, seven great-nephews & nieces, Jamie & Mike Dondero, Grant & Jack Kielley and Meaghan, Sean & Trish Kielley; and her West Coast cousins, Michelle & Mike Galbraith. Virginia had many friends and neighbors who loved her like family and she valued and appreciated all of her friendships. Virginia's family and friends loved her positive view of life and she truly gave her heart and time to everyone. Over the years, Virginia loved to travel and she enjoyed photography. After coming home from her adventures, Virginia would share her pictures in a slide show to the family. Virginia loved to read and she was curious to learn. As a child of the Depression, Virginia learned to stretch her budget and be grateful for what she had in life. She was an example of living each day of your life with gratitude. In the final years of Virginia's life, she appreciated all the help and kindness of family, friends and neighbors who came by with a meal or a friendly conversation. Each visit, phone call and act of kindness meant so much to Virginia. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 9, 2019, in the Chapel at The Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, followed by inurnment at the Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 31, 2019