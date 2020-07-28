1/1
Virginia Lee Grant
1924 - 2019
In memory of Virginia Lee Grant.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Chapel at The Mission San Luis Rey
August 20, 2019
July 31st, 2018. Happy Birthday!
This photo was taken on July 31st, 2018. Senora Gin posing for her 94th birthday. I miss you so very much, my dear friend.
Gerri McArdle
Friend
August 10, 2019
I really wish I had a photo to add, but my memories of Aunt Virginia are precious. From when she visited my mother/her cousin Doris Golden and we all drove to Silver Springs to see the mermaids to when she and Mom came up to visit me in Crestview in 1983. Her final visit was in 2002,Mom and I went to pick her up in Pensacola. We were waiting as the plane unloaded and I saw a woman who looked just like Uncle Dick. I mentioned it to Mom and then realized that it was Aunt Virginia! We all had a wonderful visit that week and I got to know Aunt Virginia and love her more. She had given her life to Jesus and accepted His free gift of Eternal Life back in the early 80's and has so loved and served Him ever since. Now she and Mom are enjoying the splendor of Jesus and face to face love with Him. Thankyou for this chance to remember and share just a few things about Aunt Virginia. with much love to Pat and family, Cindy
Cynthia Pierson
August 7, 2019
August 3, 2019
Aunt Virginia at Breezy Point Surf Club, 1948
Andi Whitmire
August 3, 2019
Aunt Virginia visiting Sarasota, 1970
Andi Whitmire
August 1, 2019
Virginia, my beautiful loving friend, your joy for living and your sweet laughter was contagious! We have been forever blessed to have loved you and been loved by you. We will carry you in our hearts untill united in heaven. Love you
Janette and Geary Bloodsaw
Friend
August 1, 2019
Many years of phone calls, having "Wow, You're kidding, Did you really, and Do you think I should?" conversations will never be forgotten by Don, Lillian & Colleen Marsden. As long-time Canadian friends of Virginia, we will never forget such a gracious, generous-hearted lady who moved to Oceanside where our daughter Colleen
chose to live. An instant friendship with Virginia had begun. Virginia shared Her many stories as to why her parents named her Virginia Lee Grant, her long-time work at the New York FBI office until retirement when well-known USA FBI lawyer Mueller thanked Virginia for her loyalty to the FBI. But on her retirement to live in Oceanside, Virginia then very generously helped at Tri-City hospital, dusting at Brother Bennos and attended church with special friends.

When it was Virginia's 94th birthday in 2018, Don, Colleen and I surprised her with a visit, standing on her doorstep waiting to give her the BIG HUG we promised. Although the Marsden family from Canada have heavy hearts, we are certain Virginia is now getting a well deserved BIG HUG in the arms of her Saviour.

Rest in Peace, Dear Virginia!
Don & Lillian Marsden
July 31, 2019
I was waiting to call you to wish you a Happy Birthday today. And here you are in Heaven and looking down at me and the kitties. You were such a good friend, and I will miss hearing you laugh.
Bernadette Elander
July 31, 2019
My beautiful, sweet and loving friend, I can not tell you how much I came to love you in such a short time. Your true love for living was contagious and your joyful laughter will forever be remembered by myself and all those blessed to have heard such a sweet sound. Enjoy your new home my friend and save me a spot, perhaps our LORD will make us neighbors again. You are missed
my friend. Love you
Janette Bloodsaw
July 31, 2019
I have never come across a person who was so happy all of the time. Virginia was a delight to be around and will be sorely missed by her Canadian friends. You will be in our hearts forever.
Colleen Marsden
