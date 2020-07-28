Many years of phone calls, having "Wow, You're kidding, Did you really, and Do you think I should?" conversations will never be forgotten by Don, Lillian & Colleen Marsden. As long-time Canadian friends of Virginia, we will never forget such a gracious, generous-hearted lady who moved to Oceanside where our daughter Colleen
chose to live. An instant friendship with Virginia had begun. Virginia shared Her many stories as to why her parents named her Virginia Lee Grant, her long-time work at the New York FBI office until retirement when well-known USA FBI lawyer Mueller thanked Virginia for her loyalty to the FBI. But on her retirement to live in Oceanside, Virginia then very generously helped at Tri-City hospital, dusting at Brother Bennos and attended church with special friends.
When it was Virginia's 94th birthday in 2018, Don, Colleen and I surprised her with a visit, standing on her doorstep waiting to give her the BIG HUG we promised. Although the Marsden family from Canada have heavy hearts, we are certain Virginia is now getting a well deserved BIG HUG in the arms of her Saviour.
Rest in Peace, Dear Virginia!
Don & Lillian Marsden