I really wish I had a photo to add, but my memories of Aunt Virginia are precious. From when she visited my mother/her cousin Doris Golden and we all drove to Silver Springs to see the mermaids to when she and Mom came up to visit me in Crestview in 1983. Her final visit was in 2002,Mom and I went to pick her up in Pensacola. We were waiting as the plane unloaded and I saw a woman who looked just like Uncle Dick. I mentioned it to Mom and then realized that it was Aunt Virginia! We all had a wonderful visit that week and I got to know Aunt Virginia and love her more. She had given her life to Jesus and accepted His free gift of Eternal Life back in the early 80's and has so loved and served Him ever since. Now she and Mom are enjoying the splendor of Jesus and face to face love with Him. Thankyou for this chance to remember and share just a few things about Aunt Virginia. with much love to Pat and family, Cindy

Cynthia Pierson