Virginia Napierskie, age 94, passed on May 1, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly from health complications. She was born to Edwin and Harriet Hamre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on June 28, 1924. Virginia graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego, where she met the love of her life Glenn Napierskie. They were married on March 21, 1943. They had four children, Connie Conard (Phil), Glenn P. Napierskie II (Sherrie), Kristie Landis (Roger), and Gary E. Napierskie, who died in 1979. Glenn and Virginia lived in San Diego primarily for all of their lives and travelled together between homes in Pine Valley, CA, Jackson Hole, WY, Napili Bay, Maui, and Palm Desert, CA. In 1965 they opened The Virginian Lodge in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Virginia devoted her time to her family and volunteer work. After Grossmont Hospital was built, she joined their auxiliary and stayed involved until her death. Virginia has remained a steadfast philanthropist for many charitable and non-profit organizations, particularly ones that supported children and families including, Angels of Aseltine, Las Hermonas, Vista Hill Foundation, New Path, Gold Diggers, Country Friends, Voices for Children, The East County YMCA,The Midway Museum, Grossmont Hospital Foundation, Rady Children's Hospital, Hope Rises and many more. Virginia added the title of businesswoman to her job description, taking over the family businesses with her son after the untimely death of her husband Glenn in 2006. Most recently Virginia loved to spend time shopping, lunching with friends, and enjoying her family. One of her most beloved places to travel was Napili Bay, Maui. Virginia loved to watch her favorite shows daily, The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy. She loved Jesus and often spent her time reading inspirational books and praying for her friends and family. Glenn and Virginia were married 63 years, they had nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Virginia will be dearly missed by her family and many friends, she was truly a very loving, dignified, and generous lady. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Sharp Grossmont Hospital. An open house and celebration of her life will be held on her 95th birthday, June 28, 2019 between 4-7pm at the La Mesa Brigantine. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019