Virginia Marie Ginny' Barnett February 23, 1928 - July 4, 2020 San Diego Born in Long Beach, CA on February 23, 1928, Virginia passed on July 4, 2020 at Sharp Grossmont Hospital at the age of 92. Raised in Downey, CA, Virginia received her BA in Education from the University of Redlands and taught at several schools in San Diego, including her first position at McKinley Elementary and later subbed throughout the county when her children were older.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Bernard Barnett, who died on March 12, 2013.Married in 1951, Bill and "Ginny" enjoyed 62 years together. They resided in San Diego and in Lakeside, CA where they raised 6 children: Mary Anne, Seattle, WA, William (Mary), Aurora, CO, Tom (JoAnn), Temecula, CA, Therese (Chris), Fredericksburg, VA, Cecilia (Mike) Santee, CA, Martha (Mark), La Plata, Maryland.Virginia is survived by 10 grandchildren as well as four great grandchildren. Thank you to the staff at Villa Las Palmas Healthcare Center in El Cajon, CA. Virginia resided there for the last eight years where she received loving care for dementia. While there she enjoyed the varied events provided, especially sing-alongs and sometimes even played the piano a bit. Keeping a rhythm seemed to bring on a smile. Thanks also to the dedicated family friends who continued to visit regularly over these last years.For more information, please visit Goodbodymortuary.com
.