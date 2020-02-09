|
Virginia P. Ginny' Reed September 25, 1940 - January 17, 2020 Walla Walla, WA Virginia P. Reed, age 79, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at home in Walla Walla, WA, with her children by her side. Ginny is survived by her daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Mark of San Diego, CA, son Andrew and daughter-in-law Amy of Walla Walla, WA, and grandchildren Finley, Lauren, Basil, Brynn and Julian, as well as her brother William Pond, sisters Suzanne Craugh and Kathryn Cadman (Tony), cousin Richard Pond (Karen), nieces and nephews and former husband Richard Reed. Virginia Ann Pond was born in Penn Yan, New York, and graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1958. She graduated from Bucknell University in 1962 and taught junior high and high school science in New Jersey, New York and San Diego. Ginny moved to San Diego in 1975 and raised her family there. She obtained her Master's degree in counseling from the University of San Diego in 1988. She then served as a guidance counselor for the San Diego Unified School District, including at Pershing and Lewis Middle Schools and then at Patrick Henry High School until her retirement in 2005. During retirement, she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, trips to Europe, volunteering and attending the San Diego Symphony. In 2016, she moved to Walla Walla, WA, where her son and his family reside. A Memorial Service will be held on February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley, San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in memory of Ginny to the San Diego Symphony by calling 619-615-3901 or to Friends of Balboa Park.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020