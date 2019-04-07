Virginia Spellman Homnick February 15, 1924 - March 29, 2019 San Diego Virginia Spellman Homnick, 95, of San Diego, passed away Friday, March 29, with her family by her side. She was born to Jack and Jean Spellman of Portland, Oregon, on February 15, 1924. She graduated from UCLA, where she met her future husband, Myron Michael Homnick. They were married for 52 years, before his passing in 1999. Virginia is survived by her best friend and sister, Suzanne Horenstein (Spellman), her five children, Douglas (Tamara), Kent (Kay), Cory (Angela), Craig (Lorie), and Jennifer. Survivors also include 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was also close to her nephews, Steve, Scott and Todd Horenstein of Vancouver, Washington. Virginia was a constant in the lives of her friends and family members. She will forever be missed by one and all. Plans are underway to create a plaque to be installed on her late husband's memorial bench in Balboa Park in San Diego. Family members will gather at that site and celebrate her life. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary