Virginia Timanus January 22, 1936 - July 9, 2020 San Diego Passed away at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 yrs. Robert Timanus Sr. She is survived by her children: Sally Basnett (Dennis), Robert Timanus Jr. (Laurie), James Timanus, Debbie Geerdes (Harley). Also, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We will miss her. Memorial services will be at a later date, when it is safe to come together.



