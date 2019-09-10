|
Virginia Val Leonard February 14, 1935 - August 17, 2019 SANTEE Virginia Leonard, known to friends as "Val," passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 84 years.A San Diego native, born February 14, 1935, Val graduated from Hover High and married her high school sweetheart, Adam L. Leonard, who preceded her in death. Her life was filled with enjoyment by participating in hiking, camping, and backpacking. Passions include leading and training in High adventure, Scouting, along with being a long-time Girl Scout leader and alumni. Val enjoyed family, all her scouting friends, and fellow volunteers, as it brought much joy to her life.Val is survived by brothers, Tracey and Randal Fishell; son, Kenneth Leonard, his wife, Linda and grandchildren, Mason, Bowen and Dylan; grandson, Isaac Ludwick, his wife, Jennifer and great-grandchildren, Lexi, Jake, and Kensington.Recent loss of beloved daughter, Jan Hansen who is survived by her husband, John Hansen, children, Jayson Hansen, his wife, Krista and their children, Jayson and Garrett, daughter, Alina, her husband, Matt, and their children, Kenny, Seth, and Amanda.A Celebration of the life of Val Leonard will be held September 21, at 10:30 at Santee Christian Church. With her final resting place to be laid with her husband, Adam at Fort Rosecrans Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019