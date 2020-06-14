Vito Joseph Di Stefano October 31, 1932 - April 16, 2020 Chula Vista - Vito was born on October 31, 1932 in Brooklyn NY to Stefano and Josephine (Montalbano) Di Stefano. After graduating high school, he attended Brooklyn College for one year then enlisted to serve in the Korean war. He served in the US Navy from 1951 through 1955 and continued in the reserves for an additional four years. On August 14, 1955, he married Inez Gonzales and resided in Chula Vista for 65 years. He worked for Rohr Industries for 33 years before retiring in 1998.Vito had a passion for baseball and Las Vegas. His favorite teams were the San Diego Padres and the Brooklyn Dodgers. At the start of every season, he believed the Padres were going to win the World Series. He was greatly admired by his family and friends. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.He is survived by his wife Inez, his children, Adele Pino (Armando), Steve (Rosemary), Vito Jr (Patricia), his sister Lena Dioguardi of Florida, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday June 17th, 2020 at Glen Abbey Memorial Park in Bonita at 11:00 a.m.



