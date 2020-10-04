Wallis John 'Skip' Crabbe, Jr.January 1942 - September 11, 2020San DiegoWallis John "Skip" Crabbe Jr, 78, of Temecula, CA departed Friday, September 11, 2020. A lifelong resident of San Diego County, Skip suffered from Parkinson's Disease and moved with wife Marilyn to a board and care home to be near daughter Joanne the last two years. Skip was born January 1942 to Wallis John Crabbe Sr and Margaret (Colpean) Crabbe in Saginaw, Michigan. The family subsequently moved to Chula Vista, CA where he was raised with 6 siblings. Skip attended St. Mary Catholic School and Chula Vista High School. During his grade school days, Skip often created mischief with pal Bobby Harris - such as throwing pine cones at the nuns. As a teenager he took on the responsibility of watching over his 3 little brothers, but still had a bit of a reputation as a hellion. He entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1959 at age 17 and served four years overseas during the Vietnam War. Skip settled in Ocean Beach and then Leucadia after his military service and began a long career with Sullivan Moving & Storage. He lived an active life taking advantage of all the outdoor opportunities the greater San Diego area offered in the 1960's and 70's with friends Jack Williams, Roger Weaver and Jim Aimes. It was at the end of a bicycle tour with the Torrey Pines Ski Club that his life changed forever. Skip pulled his pickup truck into a local gas station to buy a popsicle. He spotted two attractive blond women sitting next to their bikes on the sidewalk. The two sisters had been on the tour until one of them had an accident and skinned up her knee badly. Skip set aside the popsicle and offered to help. Afterward, he asked Marilyn for her phone number. It was 1977 and the beginning of a beautiful relationship. Skip is survived by his wife, Marilyn LaMotte Crabbe of Temecula; children Jeanne (Steve) Finger of Spokane, WA, Joanne (Mark) Frisbie of Temecula, and Brian LaMotte of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren Danielle, Donna, DJ, and Doug Finger and Madeline and Mason Frisbie; sisters Sue Anne Carr of San Diego, Mary Kay (Don) Potter of Downieville; brothers Mick (Diane) Crabbe of San Diego, Tim (Paula) Crabbe of San Diego, and Tommy (Allison) Crabbe of Santa Rosa; and 10 nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sister Camille Crabbe of The Sisters of the Incarnate Word, brother-in-law Daniel Carr, and first wife Laura (Wolfe) Crabbe.A memorial celebrating Skip's life will be posted on YouTube in the near future.Donations in his name are suggested to a Parkinson's research foundation, San Diego Humane Society or the San Diego Zoo.