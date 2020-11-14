Hi! Don’t know if anyone will find this, over a year later. I worked with Walter a number of times as an actor. He was a dear man and I loved his stories. I knew he must be struggling, when he would call or email me randomly with a strange question. Then, I didn’t hear anything anymore. I was just going thru my contacts, got to him and wondered... so sorry to hear of his passing. Glad he finally caught his connecting flight tho❣ I will remember him fondly! Wishing his family all the best!

Lisa Winans

Friend