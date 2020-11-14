1/1
Walter Aloysius Carlin Jr.
1938 - 2019
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint James Church
November 8, 2020
Hi! Don’t know if anyone will find this, over a year later. I worked with Walter a number of times as an actor. He was a dear man and I loved his stories. I knew he must be struggling, when he would call or email me randomly with a strange question. Then, I didn’t hear anything anymore. I was just going thru my contacts, got to him and wondered... so sorry to hear of his passing. Glad he finally caught his connecting flight tho❣ I will remember him fondly! Wishing his family all the best!
Lisa Winans
Friend
November 30, 2019
Walter was a member of our writers group. I was a newcomer and enjoyed and listened to his cryptic critique of my work. Often, he'd compare a piece to the theater, to acts, to make it play on well. He'd once counted how many times I referred to one character in my story by her abundant bosom. I trimmed that back some! I'm glad that in the end Walter thought he was flying somewhere. He was.
Barbara Bolton Brown
Barbara Bolton Brown
November 26, 2019
A friend for over half a century. He will be missed. Ray Ritchel
