|
|
Walter Anthony Bud' Serviolo February 13, 1924 - July 25, 2019 Mt. Vernon Walter Anthony "Bud" Serviolo, age 95, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, formerly of Escondido, California, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019.He was born on February 13, 1924, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.Bud was united in marriage to Marion Smith in 1949, and celebrated 48 years of marriage before Marion passed away in 1997.Others who predeceased Bud in death were his parents, Tony and Elizabeth Serviolo, and four sisters, Mary, Rose, Betty, and Louise.Bud is survived by five children, Janese Brannen of Winder, Georgia, Jim Serviolo (Leslie) of Sallisaw, Oklahoma, Joyce Flasnick of Clever, Missouri, Joanne Adams (Scott) of Ozark, Missouri, and Janette Norenberg (Bryan) of Nixa, Missouri.He is also survived by ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Toni Smith; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many more friends who were also family to him.Bud was a beloved Teacher and Coach in Escondido for many years before retiring and moving to the Midwest to be near his children.Memorial services will be held at Sorrento Valley Chapel, El Camino Memorial Park, 5600 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92121, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.All are welcome.Interment with military honors immediately following.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to Mt. Vernon Veterans Home, 1600 S. Hickory, Mt Vernon, MO65706, or the very compassionate people at Intrepid USA Hospice, 4305 South National Avenue, Springfield, MO 65712.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019