Home

POWERED BY

Services
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY 14094
(716) 433-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter B. Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter B. Brewer Obituary
Walter B. Brewer July 8, 1918 - November 23, 2019 San Diego It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Walter B. Brewer, Jr. who passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on November 23, 2019, at the age of 101. His death was a result of complications from a fall off his bicycle.Walt was born on July 8, 1918 in Framingham, MA, to Walter B. Brewer, Sr. and Sarah Fletcher Brewer. Raised on the family farm, Walt learned his work ethic at an early age. As an MIT graduate, he became an aerospace engineer working at Curtis Wright, where he met his first wife, Beth L. Sisson. They were married December 1945 and lived in Buffalo, NY, where their children, David and Nancy, were born.Walt's job took him to many places, finally ending up in California, working there until his retirement. In retirement, Walt loved to tinker and restore old cars. Several of his cars have been used in movies. Walt could fix anything and invented many gadgets to make life easier.After the passing of his wife, Beth, he met and married Joan Russ. Walt and Joan lived several years in California and Oregon before moving permanently to Lockport, NY.Walt loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren, passing down his knowledge, work ethic and love.Walt was preceded in death by his parents and first wife. Survived by his children David (Chris) and his daughter Nancy Burbott (JEB), grandchildren Jim and Dan Burbott, Kyle (Micaela) and Caitlin Brewer, his great grandchildren, Charlotte, Lily and Parker Brewer, and Walt's wife, Joan Brewer.Per his request, there will be no service. His ashes will be interred at a later date in San Diego, CA.Walt was a remarkable man and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Dale Assoc., Attn: Development at 33 Ontario Street, Lockport, NY 14094.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -