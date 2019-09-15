|
|
Walter Charles Tice September 2, 1924 - August 21, 2019 San Diego Walt Tice passed away peacefully August 21, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ, at the age of 94. He was born September 2, 1924, to the late Walter and Laurine Tice in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He attended Carnegie Tech, and graduated as an Electrical Engineer. Walt joined the Navy serving in the Pacific during WWII and Korea, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Jr. grade. Walt's career included General Electric Lighting Division, Motorola, Control Data Corp., the Arizona Highway Department, General Dynamics and after retiring Home Depot. Walt made a difference in his communities. In Phoenix he ran for school board and was VP of the Kachina PTA. He and his son Doug were active in the Boy Scouts. In San Diego he was involved with the Pacific Beach Planning Committee. Walt's pastimes included, traveling, tennis, hiking, and studying theology. His passion was being out in the ocean on his sailboat, Charisma! He logged so many hours that Millie fondly called Charisma his other wife! Walt was a faithful parishioner at St. Brigid Parish in Pacific Beach until moving back to Phoenix in 2017. He was a Lector, member of the Thomas Merton Society, Bible study groups and worked tirelessly in the Interfaith Shelter Network. In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by Millie, his wife of 39 years and his brother Jack Tice. He is survived by his two children, Doug Tice and wife Joanne (St. George, UT) and Gretchen Carter (Tice) and husband Ray (Phoenix, AZ), Millie's children, Dan Lynn and wife Cathy (Evansville, IN) and Michele Anderson and husband Tom (San Diego, CA). Walt is also survived by his sister-in-law Frieda Tice, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Walt's Celebration of Life will be on September 18th, 10 am, at St. Brigid Parish Church, 4735 Cass Street, San Diego, CA. Fr. Sebastian Bukenya will be the presider. A reception will follow at the church Ministry Center. Walt's wish was to be scatter at sea by his family. Sea Ceremony will be September 19, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019