Walter G. Val' Valentine December 25, 1924 - April 30, 2020 Carlsbad Walter "Val" Valentine beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle passed away at home on April 30, 2020. He was a Valentine born on Christmas Day in Springfield, MA. He was devoted to his family and the United States Marine Corps. His rich 31 year military career included serving during the WW II assault landings of Bougainville and Guam. His personal highlight of WW II was witnessing the flag raising at Iwo Jima. He participated in the assault landing of Inchon and the Chosin Reservoir campaign during the Korean War. He served with the Scarface Unit as a door gunner and earned his Combat Crew Wings while in Vietnam. He received numerous decorations for his service including the Purple Heart. He joined the Marine Corps in 1942 and proudly retired as a Sergeant Major in 1973. He went on to serve the Marine Corps for another 33 years in Civil Service at USMC Base Camp Pendleton, CA. He was especially proud of the Pre-Retirement Seminar he helped develop for active duty Marines transitioning to civilian life. Over 20,000 retirees attended this seminar. Val was President of the Retired Sergeant Majors Association for 26 years. He spent over 30 years actively involved with Toys for Tots. He was an Honor Flight participant in 2016 and his trip to Washington D.C. was a highlight of his final years. Val was preceded in death by the love of his life, Claire A. Valentine. He is survived by six children, Carol Balmer, Jim Valentine (Jane), Janet Valentine, Debbie Valentine, Patti Henderson (Roy), and Mary Valentine-Frolander (Eric). He will be deeply missed by many including, his 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions a private burial will be held. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight San Diego or Toys for Tots.



