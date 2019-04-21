Resources More Obituaries for Walter Jensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Walter Lawrence Jensen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Walter Lawrence Walt or Wally' Jensen April 21, 1934 - December 21, 2019 Rancho Santa Fe Dr. Walter Lawrence Jensen, Jr., M.D., 84, passed away December 21, 2018 in Rancho Santa Fe, CA after a battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with his wife, Carolyn, and son, John, by his side.A loving father, husband, friend and caring physician, he will be missed by many. His graveside service was held at Miramar National Cemetery January 18, 2019 followed by a Celebration of life at Morgan Run Country Club January 19, 2019.Born April 21, 1934 in Milwaukee, Wisc. to Lyllian and Walter L. Jensen, Sr., Walter graduated from Wauwatosa High School, Wisconsin. There, he was an avid athlete and state singles tennis champion his senior year. He went on to Williams College graduating with the Class of 56. He was an All-American athlete in basketball and tennis at Williams, graduating in English Literature and there receiving the prestigious Tyng Scholarship which took him to Stanford Medical School where he graduated with the Class of 1961. Walter then joined the Army Medical Corps serving 11 years. His posts included Korea, Tripler, Fort Knox, Walter Reed, as well as the Pentagon. After the army, he moved to San Diego and joined the Naval Reserve and practiced at Balboa Naval Hospital, departing as a Commander. His 25 years of private practice was primarily at Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla, CA., specializing in internal medicine and board certified in Internal, Chest and Critical Care Medicine as well as Laser Surgery and participated in heart and lung transplants.He was a man of intellect who shared his lifelong learning and value of an education with his family and friends. He was an avid reader and a self published author of the novel, Their Unbridled Rivalry; in addition to, numerous medical journals throughout his professional years. After retirement he worked part-time at Indian Health Clinics in Willits and Valley Center, CA., nurturing his love for medicine.Walter was an athlete throughout his life, playing tennis tournaments well into his 70's. He also liked to play and watch golf, basketball and football on TV, especially with his with his sons. His love for his family knew no bounds, including adventures snow skiing, river rafting, and trips to Hawaii. He'd traveled the world teaching bronchoscopies and playing in tennis tournaments. He loved all sport fishing from Mexico to Alaska, and from rivers to lakes with his wife, Carolyn, and sons. Walter is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his twin sons, James and John, and step-son, David. He is also survived by his brother, Ken and five grandchildren: Connor, Blair, Tyler, Keaton, and Sarah and one great-grandchild, Archer. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019