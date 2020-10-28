Walter S. Wojtczak

June 24, 2015 - October 20, 2020

Sarasota, FL

Walter S. Wojtczak, 105, of Newbury, NH, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on October 20, 2020, at Bay Village in Sarasota.Mr. Wojtczak was born in Rochester, NY, on June 24, 1915, the son of Walter M. and Madeline L. Wojtczak. He graduated in 1937 from MIT with a BSCE degree, was Vice President and Class Agent of the Class of 1937, received the Brown Award, and was a member of SAE Fraternity.Mr. Wojtczak was Senior Vice President and construction manager for Standard Builders Inc., CT. He supervised the construction of many churches, college, industrial and office buildings as well as historical renovations. He served with the Army Corps of Engineers in the Savannah Engineering District during WWII, discharged as Major in 1946. Mr. Wojtczak was a member and past President of the Contractors Association of Greater Hartford and past President of the Civitan and University Clubs of Hartford. He was active in MIT clubs in New Haven, Hartford and Sarasota and served on the Board of Directors of the MIT Alumni Association. He served on many committees and was honored by MIT with the Bronze Beaver and Morgan Awards.Mr. Wojtczak was a lifelong tennis player and, while in high school and college, was a NY State tennis champion. In 1995 he was ranked number one in FL in the Super Seniors. He continued to play tennis into his late 90's.Mr. Wojtczak married the love of his life "Junie" in 1940 and throughout their life together traveled to many places, including the Canadian Rockies, Hawaii, the Caribbean, and Europe. There were many trips along the East Coast between West Hartford and Savannah. He often said, "I've had a wonderful wife, a wonderful family, and a wonderful life".He lived in West Hartford, CT, from 1950 to 1985, serving as Jr. Warden at St. James' Episcopal Church. He has owned property in Newbury, NH, since 1969 and in Sarasota since 1974. He attended St. Andrew's Episcopal Church while in Newbury and St. Boniface Episcopal Church, Sarasota.He was predeceased by his wife, June E.R. Wojtczak, and his brother, Carl J. Wojtczak. He is survived by his daughter, Carolyn J. Wojtczak of Newbury, NH and Sarasota, FL; a son, Richard W. Wojtczak and his wife, Susan of San Diego, CA; four grandchildren, Christophany (Kalyan), Andrew (Michelle), Scott and Adam; two great-grandchildren, Madeline and Athira; nieces, nephews, and cousins.A private service will be planned and burial will be in Kelsey Memorial Garden, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, New London, NH.Donations in Walter's memory may be made to Southeastern Guide Dogs, 4210 77th St. East, Palmetto, FL 34221 or The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, P.O. Box 2040, New London, NH 03257.



