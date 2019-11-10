|
|
Dr. Walter Shaw 1929 - 2019 Chula Vista Dr. Walter Shaw was born in Moundsville, WV, on June 22nd, 1929, and was a graduate of Lafayette College of Medicine specializing in surgery. He provided services at VA hospitals in Florida, Texas, and Arizona before coming to Chula Vista to establish his private practice of 50 years. He was very proud to have served with Sharp Memorial Hospital Chula Vista and all that was associated with it and also his continued gratitude to the doctors, who, with kindness and care, treated his family throughout the years.He loved all sports, favoring football and watching every Sunday without fail, the entire day. His passion, though, was for golf. He had played for decades at the San Diego Country Club and then at the Chula Vista Golf Club, where he died as he wished, playing golf.A loving and gentleman who loved his family, his patients, and his associates. Honorable, humble, courteous, and respectful with everyone he met.Dr. Shaw is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maria; daughters Annabella and Catherine; stepson, Greg, and 7 grandchildren. Big Daddy will always be loved and will be deeply missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019