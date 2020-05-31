Walter Thorpe Haughey August 23, 1943 - May 15, 2020 La Mesa Remembered by family and close friends for his kind heart and generous smile, Walt served 8 years in the Air Force from 1961 to 1969. After that he graduated from San Diego State University and was a much-liked middle school teacher in El Cajon until he retired in 2002.While in the Air Force, Walt avidly explored Turkey and Japan. His young family lived in Okinawa for two years while he was stationed at Kadena AFB. Back in the States they spent summers on cross-country road trips to National Parks or to visit friends and relatives. He enjoyed being on the road, camping, and backpacking.Walt's pastimes over the years included Over-The-Line in Mission Beach, marathons, clogging, senior softball, crossword puzzles, and birding. He loved watching baseballat home or in the stadiumand those close to him enjoyed this time together. Win or lose, he was a Padres fan.The son of a Navy man, Walt was born in Spring Valley, CA to Homer and Laura Jean Haughey. He graduated from Mt. Miguel High School and in 1963 he married Barbara Manley (of La Mesa, now Holm). They had two daughtersLinda Kinnaman (La Mesa, deceased September 2019) and Pam Hubbell (San Diego). He was a good father.In 1992 Walt and Barbara Speidel married and they had a lifetime of love, travel, and shared family gatherings filled with love and laughter. Together they happily became grandparents to Brady, Alec, Aeliana, Dylan, Rylie, Tessa, Connor, Shayla, and Deviana. He was their special Papa, and he loved each one deeply.Walt is survived by his older brother Homer Haughey (Escondido), his sister JoAnn Andrews (Tyler, Texas), and was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Robertson (Camden, South Carolina). He is remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews as "easy going with a contagious laugh."Walt succumbed to dementia after several years, and we feel peace that he is now free. A private service will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery.



