Wanda Glee Scheppmann October 11, 1930 - May 31, 2019 San Diego Wanda Glee Scheppmann, 88 passed away May 31 with family members at her side. Wanda was born on October 11, 1930 to Sue and Arthur Bowring in Blanchard, Oklahoma. She and her sister moved to Washington to work for the Navy where she married LeRoy Scheppmann in 1954. The navy brought them to San Diego in 1959. She was a devoted mother, volunteering in all of the organizations her family was involved in.LeRoy and Wanda enjoyed many years sailing their Catalina 30, and touring the country in their motor home. Wanda had an eye for flower design and always had fresh flowers in her house. Her faith was unwavering and she enjoyed the fellowship of First Lutheran Church in El Cajon where she was known as the hat lady because of her trademark hats in church. Wanda is survived by sons Leroy, Bradley, Russell, and Randall. Services July 1 at 10:30am at Ft. Rosecrans National Memorial Cemetery and July 1 at 2:30pm at First Lutheran Church, 867 S. Lincoln St., El Cajon, CA. 92020. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019