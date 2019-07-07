Wanda L. Lester-Seck March 13, 1936 - June 21, 2019 San Diego Beloved mother and grandmother, Wanda Louise Lester-Seck passed away peacefully at home in San Diego, California, on June 21st, 2019, at the age of 83 years. A native of Guthrie Oklahoma, she was the daughter of Wayne and Marie Eshelman. A lifetime member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority, Wanda adored her sooner Alma matter. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1958 with a B.A. in business administration, and that summer married William Howard Lester. Wanda and Howard moved frequently during their first decade together then in 1967 they moved to Palos Verdes California. She lived in Palos Verdes for the next 30 years. She attended St. Peters by the Sea Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Philanthropic Education Organization (P.E.O), and held numerous volunteer positions for organizations including Las Candalistas, Torrance Memorial Hospital, among others. Wanda and her second husband, Heinz Seck moved to La Quinta, California in 1997. Wanda was a devoted mother raising her three children, Kirk, Kristen, and Kathryn. She happily lived out her days in San Diego near her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time with them and was a dedicated member of the San Diego Church of Christ. Wanda Lester-Seck is survived by three children; Kirk Lester, Lynn Kristen Lester, and Kathryn Lindlan, and five grandchildren, Claire, Charles, Charlotte Lester and Luke, and Sarah Lindlan. A graveside memorial was held on Monday, July 1st, at the Summit View Cemetery, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 7, 2019