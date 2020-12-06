Warren F McCarthy
July 4, 1932 - November 21, 2020
San Diego
Warren F McCarthy, 88, of San Diego CA passed away on Nov 21, 2020 from natural causes. Born on the 4th of July, 1932 in Haverhill, MA, he was the third child of George M. and S. Elizabeth McCarthy. Warren was a long time resident of San Diego and Encinitas, spending most of his life in California since the early 1960s. An honorably discharged veteran, Warren served two years in the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division in Devens and Watertown NY, attaining the prestigious rank of Private First Class. Not one for political correctness, he often stated it was "the worst two years of my life" citing training accidents and hearing loss caused by use of the M1 Garand rifle. A graduate of both Harvard University and the Wharton School of Business, Warren worked as a certified internal auditor for Haskins and Cells CPAs (now Deloitte) in Boston and in San Diego. In 1972 he opened his own accounting firm, Warren F. McCarthy, MBA, CPA, Inc. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon at Harvard, the California Society of CPAs, Jr Chamber of Commerce, and the Knights of Columbus. Warren excelled at school and had a talent for invention. From an early age, he spent his time experimenting and inventing, and always had a project. His inventions and projects included a shoe pattern device for his father's shoe pattern company, crystal radios, solar stoves, and fire retardant paint. He also played the guitar during the folk song era of the 60s. An avid reader, Warren was particularly interested in WWII history. However, from his childhood in New England to San Diego, his true passion was boats. An expert sailor, he spent most of his free time sailing or working around boats. He owned many different sizes and types over his lifetime, building two sailboats, a motorboat, a row boat, a hovercraft, a solar-powered electric boat, and a remote controlled replica of Arthur Piver's famous trimaran design - the Teignmouth Electron.
Warren was predeceased by his daughter Karen, and is survived by Doris McCarthy, three sons and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Rachel and Gibbs Mitchell of Westborough, MA in addition to many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His older brother and sister, George M. McCarthy Jr. of Haverhill and M. Teresa Comeau of Plaistow, NH also predeceased him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service was held on Dec 2 at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the SD United Cerebral Palsy Assoc, https://www.ucpsd.org/
.