Warren Leif Marlay August 12, 1922 - July 13, 2019 San Diego Warren Leif Marlay passed away peacefully at his home on July 13, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Chicago August 12, 1922. He was a teacher for 30 years, at Mission Bay and Crawford High Schools in San Diego, CA. He was a co-founder of Sunset Pool Company. During WWII, Warren served in the Navy and was based at Pearl Harbor Submarine Base in Hawaii. Warren is survived by his wife of 68 years, Adeline; two sons, Warren and Gregory, and daughter Rebecca. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.Services will be held Tuesday, July 30th, 6:00 pm, at Foothills United Methodist Church, 4031 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 25, 2019