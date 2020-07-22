There is always that one teacher that a student will recall that had a real meaningful impact on his or her life, for me that was Mr. Marlay. His teaching of Architectural and Mechanical Design was excellent and his genuine interest in the outcome of his teaching to produce great mechanical and Architectural Draftsman is what made him a great Teacher. The three years I was fortunate enough to have had him as my Drafting Teacher prepared me for a career as a Designer/Draftsman in the U.S. Army and in the D.O.D Industry. I know he would be very proud of me if he saw my work as Designer. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the Marlay Family and to say that I will remember Warren with the best of memories and love. I know I can say with confidence that I am not the only one he influenced in this way.



God Bless you Mr. Marlay and thanks for being that one Teacher!

Robert Leidolf