Mr. Marlay was one of my most favorite teachers! He wasn't just a good teacher, he made the classroom fun to be in! My nickname from him was Popcorn You would hear him weekly sing, on & on and then he would say, that song was by Stephen Bishop, I was his teacher here at Crawford! And then our class would say, Yes we KNOW, you tell us that about three times a week! everyone would laugh and he would get a kick out of it! So many other great stories but one thing I know, I will see you some day in paradise! Praying for comfort for the rest of your family and friends! Class of 1980
Debbie Shope (Jones)