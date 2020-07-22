1/1
Warren Leif Marlay
In memory of Warren Leif Marlay.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

November 19, 2019
Mr. Marlay was certainly one of my favorite teachers at Crawford. Because of him, I became a Civil Engineer, using the skills he taught me. He always wore a smile and made class fun with his jokes and quips. He is one teacher I will always remember. Condolences to his wife and children.
Robert Sutherlin Jr.
September 14, 2019
Precious memories, we still remember the family visit and gracious fellowship when we came out to visit.
Our thoughts and prayers.
Leman and Ruth Ann Marlay
Leman Marlay
August 12, 2019
I will always remember you!
Mr. Marlay was one of my most favorite teachers! He wasn't just a good teacher, he made the classroom fun to be in! My nickname from him was Popcorn You would hear him weekly sing, on & on and then he would say, that song was by Stephen Bishop, I was his teacher here at Crawford! And then our class would say, Yes we KNOW, you tell us that about three times a week! everyone would laugh and he would get a kick out of it! So many other great stories but one thing I know, I will see you some day in paradise! Praying for comfort for the rest of your family and friends! Class of 1980
Debbie Shope (Jones)
August 12, 2019
One of my most favorite teachers ever! I took this picture while he was saying, do you want me to pose like this? He made the class fun!
Debbie Shope (Jones)
August 6, 2019
There is always that one teacher that a student will recall that had a real meaningful impact on his or her life, for me that was Mr. Marlay. His teaching of Architectural and Mechanical Design was excellent and his genuine interest in the outcome of his teaching to produce great mechanical and Architectural Draftsman is what made him a great Teacher. The three years I was fortunate enough to have had him as my Drafting Teacher prepared me for a career as a Designer/Draftsman in the U.S. Army and in the D.O.D Industry. I know he would be very proud of me if he saw my work as Designer. I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the Marlay Family and to say that I will remember Warren with the best of memories and love. I know I can say with confidence that I am not the only one he influenced in this way.

God Bless you Mr. Marlay and thanks for being that one Teacher!
Robert Leidolf
August 6, 2019
Robert Leidolf
July 26, 2019
Mr. Marlay was one of my favorite teachers at Crawford. I often think of some of the principles he taught us. Prayers for the family and friends.
Donn Dufford '63
Donn Dufford
July 26, 2019
Louie and Ofelia Canedo
July 26, 2019
Mr. Marley was one of my favorite teachers, at Crawford H.S. I had him for drafting when I was in the tenth grade. He was a good teacher, but also a charming person. I'm glad to know that he enjoyed a long life!
John McMullen
