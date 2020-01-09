Home

Warren Robert Clifford August 31, 1930 - January 1, 2020 La Mesa Warren Robert Clifford died 01/01/20. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ila Clifford; 4 daughters Nancy Bush, Cathie Cunningham, Brenda Maes and Tammy Scott; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. For 30 years, Bob worked for the telephone company. He was most proud of his 20 years of service to his country in both the Navy and the Army. He was loved by all who met him. Bob was happiest with his family. His favorite activities were taking road trips to national parks and monuments. In later years he spent many hours building models of military vehicles. Anyone wishing to donate in his name, please consider visiting woundedwarriors.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020
