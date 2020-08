Warren Russell Bud' Walls

June 20, 1920 - July 15, 2020

San Diego

Bud was born in Copan, Oklahoma. He later moved to San Diego. Bud enlisted in the Army and served in Europe. After the war he attained employment with the government as a final inspector at General Dynamics from which he retired. Survived by his daughter, Cathy Ward (Craig) and son, Joe Walls (Linda). He will be greatly missed.



