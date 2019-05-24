Warren Slater December 1, 1920 - May 13, 2019 Moreno Valley Warren Slater passed away in his sleep Monday, May 13th with family at his side. A career Navy man, entering the Navy in 1940 and retiring in 1967. Warren was in three wars: WWII, Korean and Vietnam. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Warren was one of 9 brothers and sisters, seven who preceded him in death. A sister, Veda Fay who still lives in Chugiak, Alaska; a sister-in-law, Corinna Slater lives in Laurel, Montana; and a brother-in-law, Fred Lindhardt, who lives in Billings, Montana. Warren has a great number of nieces and nephews. Warren will be missed by all family and friends. A Mason service will be held at Community Mortuary, 855 Broadway in Chula Vista on Saturday, May 25th at 1:30 pm, followed by viewing until 4:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 24, 2019