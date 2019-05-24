San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary - FD- 1682
855 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
619-426-2006
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Community Mortuary
855 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:30 PM
Community Mortuary
855 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Slater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Slater


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Warren Slater Obituary
Warren Slater December 1, 1920 - May 13, 2019 Moreno Valley Warren Slater passed away in his sleep Monday, May 13th with family at his side. A career Navy man, entering the Navy in 1940 and retiring in 1967. Warren was in three wars: WWII, Korean and Vietnam. He retired as a Chief Petty Officer. Warren was one of 9 brothers and sisters, seven who preceded him in death. A sister, Veda Fay who still lives in Chugiak, Alaska; a sister-in-law, Corinna Slater lives in Laurel, Montana; and a brother-in-law, Fred Lindhardt, who lives in Billings, Montana. Warren has a great number of nieces and nephews. Warren will be missed by all family and friends. A Mason service will be held at Community Mortuary, 855 Broadway in Chula Vista on Saturday, May 25th at 1:30 pm, followed by viewing until 4:00 pm. He will be laid to rest at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary - FD- 1682
Download Now