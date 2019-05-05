Wayne A. Leisch January 15, 1954 - April 18, 2019 San Diego Wayne passed away on April 18, after a long battle with dementia. He was born on January 15, 1954, in Portsmouth, VA. Growing up in a military family, Wayne spent his childhood in Virginia, California and Hawaii. He graduated in 1971, from Castle Park High School, in Chula Vista, and enlisted in the Navy. He spent five years in the Navy, serving primarily on the USS Juneau. Although his career in the Navy was short, he had many fond memories of his time serving his country. Upon leaving the Navy, Wayne spent two years in Minnesota and North Dakota before returning to the San Diego area. He spent the next 34 years working in various positions with California American Water Company, before retiring at the end of 2012. Wayne is survived by his father, Rudy; brothers, Gene, Glenn (Cindy), and Neal (Karen). His wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes scattered at sea. He will also have a marker placed at Miramar National Cemetery. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 5, 2019