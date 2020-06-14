Wayne A. Tilton April 24, 1934 - May 30, 2020 San Diego On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Wayne A. Tilton, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away at the age of 86. Wayne was born on April 24, 1934, in Pittsfield, Maine, to Leon and Bernice Tilton. He was the youngest of eight children.In 1951 at the age of 17, Wayne left Pittsfield to enter the United States Air Force. He served in the United States Air Force and as a reservist in the United States Air National Guard from 1952-1963. During his service to our country, he would meet the love of his life, Beverly N. Krall, and they were married on June 25, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana. Wayne also attained his BS from the College of Great Falls in 1961. In 1963, Wayne and Beverly moved to San Diego, California, where they would raise their two beloved daughters Noreen Tilton Nolan and Loreen Lyons. Following their move, Wayne joined the San Diego Police Department and served as a police officer and detective for 27 years (1965-1992). Wayne's dedication to his country and community is an inspiration.Wayne is survived by his two daughters, one son-in-law, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Wayne was the heartbeat of our family. His consistently positive attitude and outlook on life will continue to be an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed. Memorial service details are as follows: Rosary Service at Erickson-Anderson Mortuary, Wednesday, June 17, 4-6 p.m. Catholic Mass at The Church of St. Luke, Thursday, June 18, 10 a.m., with burial immediately following at El Camino Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Parkinson's Disease Charity or the San Diego Police Officers Association Foundation.



