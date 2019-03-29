Resources More Obituaries for Wells Atherton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wells Coleman Atherton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Wells Coleman Atherton 9, SAN DIEGO "...drink from the well of your self and begin again." My son, our son, brother to Sam and Winfield, Wells Coleman Atherton, aka Henry B. Sturges.In Burgundy, at the farmhouse, you escaped from the garden barely able to walk, only just learned how to walk, to access the world beyond. You passed the rose hedge where you were wont to eat rose petals and passed through the green gate and crossed the little country road to access the potager where the strawberries grew. In panic, I looked for you, your brothers ignorant of your whereabouts, calling your name in the labyrinthine house and gardens. "Stop!" I cried to myself. "Think!" I flew to the open gate and ran to the vegetable garden and there you were in diapers, muddied by the wet earth, shoving strawberries into your mouth. I had only carried you there before, but you remembered and had found your way there alone on this first day of complete and utter liberation.In the hotel in Athens with the view of the Acropolis, you disappeared. Amongst suitcases and pillows and brothers and friends, you escaped. We found you in the eternally humid bathroom, stripped naked, diaper removed (which you loved to do), toilet training yourself. You had such a self-satisfied grin on your face as we all clustered at the bathroom door. Your brothers yelled, "Hey!" and stated the obvious.In Santorini, Greece where the sky banged its blueness against the caldera above the sea and the heat beat down on our slate stone terrace, you removed your clothes and climbed on the neighboring rooftops like a little goat. People warned me, but I could not stop you. On Tinos island, you climbed on the wicker chair to see out the window when the boats came in sounding their mighty horns. You would cry out, "The boat!"You and your brothers were fish in the milky turquoise waters of the Aegean. You climbed the donkey paths and made forts in the hills. You ran amongst the ruins of the temple to Poseidon and swam at our favorite beach, Stavros, under the chapel with its edges trimmed in blue.You were three times a pre-school dropout. I persevered until I couldn't stand to pull you by your feet from the car while you clung to the steering wheel, anymore. "No!," you would wail while the other children ran gleefully to school. "Fine," I said. "You can come home, but you will have to entertain yourself. You can play with the dog and the cat, but I have to work." You said okay and that is what you did all day until your brothers came home. You painted rocks, plucked out Guido the cockatiel's tail feathers, trimmed cat whiskers, committed atrocities on your brother's sundry gerbils, planted carrots, built contraptions, drew mountains of pictures, wrote secret spy codes, walked Pip the pug so he would leave his droppings on other people's lawns, built a kite, removed your training wheels from your bike and caught birds with your bare hands.On Corsica, you learned to crack open the sea urchins and eat the sweet, peach-colored flesh. You climbed the fantastic rocks of that amazing island and explored in the little boat with your brothers and Claudia. We danced in the mountains in the town square and celebrated Bastille Day under the strings of Italian lights while eating wild boar stew.In Glasgow, you and your brothers witnessed a Scottish wedding and consequently wanted kilts. You spent a summer on the Isle of Skye running wild over the moors wearing thick sweaters, kilts and Wellington boots. Soon, as the weather grew more mild, the sweaters and shirts disappeared and in kilts and boots, you and your brothers went native' running past the windows of the crofter's cottage with your lances' and swords.' You got stuck in bogs, found the remains of ancient lairs and brought mosses home to grow on plates in the kitchen. Do you remember the seagull that swooped out of the sky at Dunvegan and stole your fish and chips?At Fort William, on the shores of Loch Linnhe, I made you fishing poles with sticks and string and safety pins. We found a trout stream in the forest where the bluebells grow. It was a brief fishing expedition. The poles were left dangling in the diaphanous water as you and your brothers disappeared amongst the primordial trees and nodding ferns, whooping and hollering, like twitchy tail fauns. Patiently, I waited for the slightest shudder of the cotton threads, the prospect of trout, so I could call out to you. All interest was lost as you climbed the thick trunks of the trees with your brothers in the Scottish forest and stained your knees with mosses and ferns.When we lived in the Luberon, you suffered the travails of the public village school. You learned to endure French cafeteria food and borderline corporal punishment when your teacher took you by the scruff of the neck and placed you in a corner. You ran through the ancient village of Menerbes, the site of a major battle between the Huguenots and the Catholics in the 1500s, the home of Picasso's muse, Dora Maar, as well as the widow of Nicolas de Stael, to knock on doors asking for eggs and flour on Candlemas, 40 days after Christmas, an ancient rite, to make crepes at school. You were chased by magpies in the grove by the Abbey of Saint-Hilaire leading me to believe you were really a cat (I had had my suspicions before when I saw you leap on and catch the sparrow with your little hands). Behind the Louvre, in the 1st arrondissement, we lived on the fifth floor in a beautiful apartment building above a boulangerie that woke us each morning with the smell of croissants and baking bread. You played with your brothers in the sandbox of the Palais Royale and ate at Willi's Wine Bar, Le Grand Colbert and Angelina's where you drank hot chocolate and ate Mont Blanc. You rode ponies in the Tuileries Garden and pushed the vintage toy sailboats with long sticks on the ponds. You went to middle school, Le Lyce Mignet, in the old Roman town of Aix en Provence; you walked down halls and climbed stone stairs once frequented by Ursuline nuns of the 1600s.You traveled by speedboat to Capri where we could see the villa of Tiberius up on the cliff. You dove with your brother to see sights most people will never see. You flew in the helicopter over Pompeii. You were pursued by young girls at the Roman coliseum who wanted to take your picture. You lived in the house of the Baron de Saint Fare above the Mediterranean with your cats, Alice and Capucine and her two babies, Poppy and briefly, Daisy, whom you had named Satan' and Death' just to rub my fur the wrong way. You pointed your sails towards North Africa when your brothers and you took boats out from the port. You dove in the ancient waters of Greek and Roman shipwrecks. By the skin of your teeth, you got the International Baccalaureate after discussing philosophy and economics in French and conjugating the world in German. Mr. Gibbs said you raised the bar in your class, but, humbly, you never seemed to see that in yourself. You studied German in Munich, Japanese in Fukuoka, Japan and became a Dive Master, scientific level, in Byron Bay, Australia. The jealous local boys head butted you in front of the pub because the Australian girls were surrounding you. You ended up in the hospital and I received the call, "Your son is in hospital," and my eyesight went blurry and my brain deflated like a balloon. It turns out, you were a patient of one in a small backwater hospital being treated for a bruise on your nose, fortunately not broken which would have barred you from diving. You called me from Japan and said in a wobbly voice, "Mom, I can't even order food." I said, "You'll figure it out." You did and you fell in love with Japan. You circumnavigated the globe.You went to the North Pole and communed with the polar night in a place where there are more polar bears than humans. You fell in love with the notion of being able to ski 365 days out of the year; you fell in love with Lea, the Norwegian.The memories strike hard, with vigor, and are soothing and cruel at the same time.In the company of adults who were bumbling over some metaphysical notion of the meaning of life, your four-year-old self announced, "You know, when you die, God gives you the answers to all of your questions." We all stood there staring at you utterly astonished.Tell us Wells, has God answered your questions? Wherever you are, We love you earnestly, wholly, tirelessly, unconditionally with our albeit limping, broken hearts. Mom, Dad, Sam and Winfield.Mind and Heart by Charles BukowskiUnaccountably we are alone forever alone and it was meant to be that way, it was never meant to be any other way and when the death struggle begins the last thing I wish to see is a ring of human faces hovering over me better just my old friends, the walls of my self, let only them be there.I have been alone but seldom lonely.I have satisfied my thirst at the well of my self and that wine was good, the best I ever had, and tonight sitting staring into the dark I now finally understand the dark and the light and everything in between. Peace of mind and heart arrives when we accept what is: having been born into this strange life we must accept the wasted gamble of our days and take some satisfaction in the pleasure of leaving it all behind. Cry not for me. Grieve not for me. Read what I've written then forget it all. A Celebration of Life Gathering for Wells will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm, March 30, 2019 in La Jolla, California. Please contact the family at 858-459-1217 or 619-520-9719 for details. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019