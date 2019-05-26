Dr. Wendy Marla Stein January 6, 1959 - May 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dr. Wendy Marla Stein, of San Diego, CA, and formerly of Providence, RI, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the age of 60. Dear daughter of Arthur and the late Dolores Myrna (Fleishman) Stein. Loving niece of Florence Lampert, Harvey Stein and his wife Saundra, Stan Stein, and Lester Fleishman and his wife Linda. Beloved cousin to Andrea Lampert, Pamela Sokol, Bruce Lampert and his wife Merci, Jeff Stein and his wife Leslie, Debbie Barata and her husband Te, F. Jamie Stein and his wife Jenna, Jason Stein and his wife Jennifer, William Fleishman and his wife Joanne, and Melissa Milner and her husband Josh. Dear lifelong friend to Ann-Maria Contarino. Funeral services will be at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, Canton, MA, on Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 AM, with burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Jewish Family Service of San Diego, 8804 Balboa Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123 or at www.JFSSD.org/donate. Stanetsky Memorial Chapelwww.stanetskycanton. com Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019