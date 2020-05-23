Dr. Wendy Marla Stein
1959 - 2019
In memory of Dr. Wendy Marla Stein.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
475 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
7818214600
June 6, 2019
RIP Dr. Stein, You will be missed!
Paula Schmidt
May 26, 2019
Dear Arthur and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Wendy's passing. We have such wonderful memories of all of us being together. Our thoughts are with you.
Love, dear friends Marcie and Cynthia Abramson
Marcie Abramson
