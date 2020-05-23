Dear Arthur and family, We are so sorry to hear of Wendy's passing. We have such wonderful memories of all of us being together. Our thoughts are with you. Love, dear friends Marcie and Cynthia Abramson
Marcie Abramson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.