Wilbur Earl Holton November 14, 1931 - October 5, 2019 SAN DIGEO Wilbur Earl Holton of San Diego, California, surrounded by the love of his family passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Earl was born on November 14, 1931, in Waynesboro, Georgia. He joined the Navy in 1948, where he served his country for 28 years until his retirement in 1977, at the rank of Lieutenant Commander. While in the Navy, Earl attended the University of Washington and graduated magna cum laude in 1963 with a BSEE degree. After military life, he pursued several careers but his last passion was working for the Smith System Defensive Driving Company as an instructor.Earl was known for not holding his opinion back and had a knack for telling it like it is. He tried to impart the wisdom that he gained in life to his children and grandchildren. He wrote a book of his life experiences for all his family and friends to enjoy. Earl thoroughly enjoyed playing all types of games with his children and grandchildren, challenging them to beat him and become better at whatever they did in life. Above all else, Earl was a family man. His humor, quick wit and deep caring for family and friends was his trademark and endeared him to so many. For over 40 years Earl and wife, Geraldine, enjoyed seeing the US in their RV, sometimes taking trips for several months and making many lifetime memories to share with family and friends. Although Earl grew up in Georgia, he spent the majority of his adult life on the West Coast, primarily San Diego.Earl married the love of his life, Geraldine Kemp, on July 6, 1950. They lived as husband and wife for over 69 years and raised a big and beautiful family together. Earl will be deeply missed and is survived by his wife, Geraldine, a sister, Pearl Wilson of Georgia, and four children, Robert, Robbin, Mike (Janice) and Bruce, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, brother- in-law, Larry Kemp and many great friends who loved him dearly and will miss his loving and generous spirit.Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Wilbur Harvey Holton and his two sisters, Mary Hudlow and Meryl Gregory.A Navy Memorial service will be held on November 12, 2019, at 2pm at the Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California. Reception to follow.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019