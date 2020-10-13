1/
Wilbur Earl Holton
1931 - 2019
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Wilbur Earl Holton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Miramar National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 18, 2019
I was a neighbor of the Holton family on Virgo Place back in the 1970s. It was so much fun playing volley ball on Sundays and our families camping together in Mexico.
My deepest sympathy to the Holton family.
Larry K. Roberts
October 16, 2019
It is our privilege to be neighbors to such a wonderful family. We will miss Earl. Our deepest sympathies to all of you
Kathy Fait
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved