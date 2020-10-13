I was a neighbor of the Holton family on Virgo Place back in the 1970s. It was so much fun playing volley ball on Sundays and our families camping together in Mexico. My deepest sympathy to the Holton family.
Larry K. Roberts
October 16, 2019
It is our privilege to be neighbors to such a wonderful family. We will miss Earl. Our deepest sympathies to all of you
Kathy Fait
