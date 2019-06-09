|
Wilfredo Ortiz June 27, 1924 - May 12, 2019 Imperial Beach On Sunday, May 12, Wilfredo Ortiz, 94, passed away in his much beloved IB. He was 1 of 4 children born to Eugenio and Ana Maria Ortiz in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.He attended Nebraska State College, served in the U.S. Army during WW II, attended UCLA, graduated from SDSU and taught at Montgomery High School.Wilfredo was preceded in death by his wife, Frances and brother, Nathaniel, and survived by his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.A memorial mass will be held on Wed., June 12, 2019, 2 p.m, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 990 Saturn Blvd, IB, 92154.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019