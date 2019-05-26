Willard Milton Worthen Jr. February 26, 1928 - March 20, 2019 San Diego Willard Milton Worthen Jr. passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. "Billy Boy" was born February 26, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois. His childhood was spent surviving the Depression and Dustbowl era, while both in the south side of Chicago followed by a move to Salt Lake City, Utah, when he was 8 years old.He landed in San Francisco after discharge from the Army, where he was a PFC Surgical Technician. Following his service in the Army, he went to work for Pacific Bell where he worked for 34 years. Starting in the mail room, and working his way up becoming a Draftsman, Engineer and Manager. Relocating from San Francisco to Sacramento, and finally to San Diego in 1970, where he retired in 1982 and remained until his passing at age 91. He was preceded in passing by his sister, Shirley Thidemann; his second wife, Anita Worthen, and his first wife, Mary Donelle Worthen.He is survived by his daughter, Nancy J. Alder (Prescott, AZ); son, Michael D. Worthen; daughter-in-law, Karen L. Worthen (San Diego); granddaughter, Jennifer M. Meehan (Garland, TX); his son, Robert E. Worthen (Windsor, CO); granddaughters, Jacqynette Shook (Bellingham, WA), and Chelsea Worthen (Phoenix, AZ), and grandson, Chadwick Worthen (Chino Valley, AZ). Between 1981 and 2012, Billy Boy spent countless hours traveling the country researching family history and ultimately writing his own autobiography. Billy Boy was an incredibly self-sufficient, strong-willed "hands-on" person. Those close to him knew him as an expert and self-taught mechanic, designer, carpenter, photographer, as well as a gifted writer, salt water fisherman and charter boat captain. He was a most patient father and mentor who truly enjoyed guiding his children and watching them grow up and take their places in the world. We miss you Dad.Memorial Services will be held on June 17, 2019 at 11:30 am at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019