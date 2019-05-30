Resources More Obituaries for Willela Kupiec Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Willela Mae Kupiec

Willela Mae Kupiec, 80, passed away peacefully, at home in her sleep, on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019. She reunites with her husband and most precious partner in life, William Joseph Kupiec (1937-2006), who preceded her in death. Willela, known as "Willie" to her friends, was born in Cortez, Colorado on November 6th, 1938 to parents William Edwin Porter (1905-1984) and Ethel Leona Porter (1914-1943).She and her beloved sister Hazel spent their early years dividing time between summers at Trout Lake in the Colorado mountains and winters in Cortez as the family moved sheep with the seasons. While her young life seemed idyllic, it was also marred by the sudden and early loss of her maternal mother Ethel, and later, her older brother Wayne (1935-1956). Her father eventually remarried to Dorothy Mae "Rose" Coppinger (1926-2001) and soon the family moved to San Diego, California. It is there that brother Albert "Al" Porter would be born to complete the family. San Diego is where Willela would meet William "Bill" Kupiec with whom she would share almost her entire life. Willela met Bill in her early teens becoming boyfriend/girlfriend at Hoover High School. "Bill and Willie" shared their time at Hoover High and many double dates with her sister and her future husband, Gayle. The foursome's adventures and friendship would be lifelong.Willela started her college education at San Diego State but transferred to USC to be with Bill where she earned her BS and master's degrees. After marrying in 1959, the young couple lived in married student housing while Bill attended USC dental school and Willela was a teacher at Manual Arts High School. After a two-year stopover in Indiana to complete Bills Orthodontic education, they returned to California, with 4 of the eventual 6 kids in tow, and where they would spend the rest of their days. Willela's life was devoted to family, love and inclusion. She was also passionate about sports and competition. Couples' tennis was an important part of "Bill and Willie's" social life and led to many wonderful friendships. As a "fan" she could be found at her grandkid's games ranging the entire spectrum of sports. Her philanthropic deeds were not only in the mainstream, such as supporting cancer research or numerous charities devoted to abused and underprivileged children, but along with her daughter Karla, she was an active board member for the Dr. William J. Kupiec Academy for Girls in Nigeria. Her generosity of time and treasure was impactful to so many. Willela is survived by her sister Hazel, her brother Al; her children, Kurtis, Krista, Karla, Kraig, Karson,and Kyle; her daughters-in-law, Frances, Linda, Mari, and Erin; sons-in-law, Bryan, and David; 18 grandchildren, and scores of others who she valued as her own. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 2nd, at 2:00pm at La Jolla Presbyterian Church. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 30, 2019