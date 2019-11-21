Home

Ascension Catholic Parish
11292 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA 92124
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
11292 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
San Diego, CA
Willem Struyk


1935 - 2019
Willem Struyk Obituary
Willem Struyk February 24, 1935 - November 3, 2019 Tierrasanta Willem Struyk, 84, known as Wim to his family and friends, passed after a long struggle with dementia on November 3rd. A celebration of life will be held at Ascension Catholic Church, 11292 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego, on November 30, 2019, at 11:00am, followed by a luncheon reception. Burial service will be private for the immediate family only.Wim was raised in the Netherlands and immigrated to the U.S. in December 1957. In 1961, he moved to San Diego. Wim worked as an auto-mechanic at his own garage on Zion Ave. until 1982 when he retired. Wim was very active in the community and assisted in establishing youth soccer in San Diego. He coached soccer of all ages to both men and women in Tierrasanta and played on a men's team. When he was no longer able to play soccer, he resorted to daily walks in Tierrasanta.He has passed on and is now at peace, but will be missed by his family and all who knew him. Wim is survived by his wife, Rosie; sons, Tony and Todd, their wives, Theresa and Pam, and five grandchildren, Bryce, Cameron, Tanner, Alexa and Claire.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
