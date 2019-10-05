Home

William A. Barnes November 25, 1936 - September 28, 2019 CARLSBAD A memorial service will be held at Redeemer by the Sea Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 5th at 12:30 pm.A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.In Loving Memory of William, firstborn child of Jack and Mabel Barnes of Chandler, Arizona. Bill was the oldest of four children which included Jackie, Phillip and Linda.William was preceded in death by his firstborn son, Larry, and brother, Phillip, and is survived by his wife, George Anne, sons, Stephen (Debbie) and Paul (Susan), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Bill enjoyed a thirty-year career in the Air Force as an officer and a pilot. He reached the rank of Colonel, with more than 3,000 hours flying B52's. The Air Force moved Bill and his family many times during his career including a year spent in Thailand during Vietnam where he was awarded the bronze star.William was a very kind, generous and outgoing man with a great sense of humor and love of people. He possessed great charm and ability to make and keep friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 5, 2019
