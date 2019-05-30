William A. Redelings March 14, 1922 - April 2, 2019 San Diego William A. Redelings "Bill", March 14, 1922 April 2, 2019, age 97. The fourth child of Dr. Leslie H. Redelings and Mrs. Gertrude A. Redelings, Bill was born and raised in San Diego. He graduated from Grant Elementary School in 1934, from Roosevelt Junior High School in 1937, from San Diego High School in 1940, and began studies at San Diego State College. In the summer of 1941 he received a pilot's license from the Civilian Pilot Training Program in Chula Vista. That fall he studied at UC Berkeley. After the US entered World War II in December, 1941, the draft age dropped, so he returned to San Diego and enlisted as a pilot; due to a pilot backlog he was not called up until July, 1943. He trained two years as a US Navy pilot, but the war ended before he was shipped overseas from Corpus Christi. After his discharge from active duty, he returned to San Diego State, continuing as an officer until 1956 in the Naval Reserves. He majored in zoology, and took his degree in 1947. In his senior year he took an accounting class, and continued taking accounting classes after his graduation. He became a CPA in 1951. After a short time working as a general accountant, beginning in 1955 he worked for 30 years for San Diego Federal Savings and Loan (and successor banks), including as Controller, Internal Audit Director, and as a Senior Vice President. He eventually became a Certified Internal Auditor, and served as Vice President of the Institute of Internal Auditors in San Diego.It was at San Diego State College that he met Margaret "Mardie"; their wedding was at All Saints Episcopal Church. They were married from 1948 until her death in 2001. He later met Joan; their wedding was at St Dunstan's. They were married from 2005 until her death in 2016. He was a 50-year member of St Dunstan's Episcopal Church, where he had been a vestry member, and later a leader in "Faith Alive" and Cursillo, and children's church. He was an avid camper with his family, and a Boy Scout Leader for many years. In recent years his social activities were seriously limited by increasing deafness.Survivors include his children, Robert (and wife Susan), Christine (and husband Terry Luitjens), Barbara (and husband Gary Escalante), David (and wife Cherie), and Kathleen (and husband Rick Preibisius), 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and Joan's three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St Dunstans (6556 Park Ridge Blvd.) on June 8, 2019 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St Dunstans Memorial Fund, or to the . Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 30, 2019