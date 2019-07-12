William (Bill) Alexander McKenzie was born on August 27, 1957 in Asheville, North Carolina to William and Patricia McKenzie. He was one of 8 children, his sisters Mary, Bonnie, Grace, Patricia, Lydia, Margaret and brother Henry loved him deeply.

In 1977, while on a surf trip in Mexico, Bill met and fell in love with his wife Berangere, originally from Paris, France. They settled in North County San Diego, traveled the world and raised their only daughter Chantal.

William was a loving father, husband and devoted grandfather to three wonderful grandchildren Chyan, Charlotte and Magnus Bean. He was best known for his hard work and light-hearted spirit. He enjoyed surfing, fishing and spending time with his friends and family.

Bill passed away on July 3rd, 2019 with his sister Grace by his side. His family will miss his sense of humor, giving heart and positive attitude. To know him was to love him and to love him was pure joy.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at North Coast Calvary Chapel, 1330 Poinsettia Ln, Carlsbad, Ca 92011. Followed by scattering of his ashes in Naples, Florida on August 24, 2019. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 12, 2019