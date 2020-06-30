Bill was one of the most warm, intelligent, funny gentlemen around San Diego & La Jolla. He was truly a "Man for Others". Trib always valued his dear wife Stephanie, children and grandchildren and friends . He was a very proud husband, father and grandfather in the Jesuit tradition. I had the pleasure and privilege to work with Trib for fifteen years. We will miss his warm laugh, storytelling and jokes. He was the perfect Master of Ceremonies. My wife Mary Kay and I send our sincere condolences along with our thoughts and prayers to the Tribolet Family. Rest in Peace, Trib.

Robert E. "Rez" Zolezzi