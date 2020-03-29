|
William B. Enright July 12, 1925 - March 7, 2020 San Diego Judge William B. Enright passed away on March 7, 2020, at the age of 94 with family by his side. He died of a heart attack. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 68 years, Bette Card Enright, who passed away last year.During his long and accomplished life, he relished both his love for the law and his love for his family. In his 28 years as a U.S. District Court Judge, as in private practice, he thrived in the courtroom. As a highly respected criminal trial lawyer, he was most proud of the 223 jury trials he tried as a prosecuting attorney and then as a criminal defense attorney in private practice. Mentoring young trial lawyers on trial skills, ethics and civility was his passion, as he was instrumental in bringing the first chapter of the American Inns of Court to San Diego. The largest local chapter is named in his honor, as is the main conference room at the U.S. District Courthouse in San Diego.He served as President of the San Diego County Bar Association, on the Board of Governors of the California State Bar and many other professional and federal court committees. Named a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and Diplomate of the American Board of Trial Advocates, he was also honored by receiving the Chairman's Award and the Professionalism Award for the U.S. Ninth Circuit from the American Inns of Court. Many life-long friendships were made at the San Diego Country Club.Even more important than his love for the law in his highly regarded career, was his love for his wife, Bette, the "treasure of my life", he would say. They had 3 children and 8 grandchildren. A stoic by nature, he taught his family to meet life's challenges head-on and to have confidence in their choices. As parents, Bette and Bill provided the foundation for the family that anything could be accomplished - that the impossible was possible - through a determined mind and will. Judge Enright was born in Queens, New York, in 1925. After joining the U. S. Navy during World War II through the V-12 Officers Training Program at Dartmouth College, he served in the Pacific Theater. His children often heard the war stories and learned firsthand from the "Greatest Generation" about the heroisms and tragedies of the war. After the Navy, he went on to receive his law degree from Loyola School of Law. He started his legal career in the District Attorney's Office in San Diego in 1951, the same year that he married Bette.He is survived by his three children, Superior Court Judge Kevin A. Enright (Judy), Kimberly Enright (David Ash), Kerry Kunde (Kelly) and eight grandchildren, Kelly Enright, Erin Enright, Megan Enright, Max Gompertz, Alexandra Gompertz, Sean Kunde, Brett Kunde, and Drew Kunde. Judge Enright will be interred at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit his page at Featheringillmortuary.com for the date of service.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Judge William B. Enright to the American Inns of Court, Rotary Club of San Diego Foundation, San Diego Criminal Justice Memorial Committee, or Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020