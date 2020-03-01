|
William Bill' Birch January 21, 2020 San Diego William "Bill" Birch, 83, a long-time editor at the Union-Tribune and a resident of San Diego for 50 years, died Jan. 21. A native of Douglas, Arizona, Bill graduated from Douglas High School and the University of Arizona where he majored in journalism. Shortly before graduating in 1958, Bill married Lonnie Gadd, the love of his life. He then took a job at the El Paso Times in Texas. In 1970 he went to work for The San Diego Union, now The San Diego Union-Tribune. He retired at the age of 70 after more than 36 years at the paper. He spent his retirement years doing whatever his heart desired. Lonnie preceded Bill in death in 1994. He is survived by a son, Lorin; two daughters, Lorrie and Lanita; six grandchildren, and a great-grandchild.Bill was reunited with Lonnie in a private service Jan. 28. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Featheringill Mortuary.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to UAF/San Diego Alumni Chapter attn: Rhonda Rugg, PO Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721. Print "scholarships" on memo and note in memory of William "Bill" Birch or visit https://give.uafoundation. org/beachcats.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020