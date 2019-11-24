San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Memorial Park
4300 Imperial Ave
San Diego, CA 92113
619-450-1479
Resources
More Obituaries for William Greenman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Blaine Greenman III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Blaine Greenman III Obituary
William Blaine Greenman, III February 3, 1949 - November 4, 2019 La Mesa William B. Greenman III passed away at the age of 70 on November 4. Bill grew up in La Mesa, graduated from Grossmont High School 67, and UCSD '73. He was predeceased by his parents Wm. B. Greenman, Jr. and Ouida Jo Greenman; and is survived by his sister, Pamela of Port Ludlow, Washington; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, David, and three great-nephews, Michael, Peter, and Thomas. Full obituary at greenwoodmemorial.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Memorial Park
Download Now