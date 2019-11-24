|
|
William Blaine Greenman, III February 3, 1949 - November 4, 2019 La Mesa William B. Greenman III passed away at the age of 70 on November 4. Bill grew up in La Mesa, graduated from Grossmont High School 67, and UCSD '73. He was predeceased by his parents Wm. B. Greenman, Jr. and Ouida Jo Greenman; and is survived by his sister, Pamela of Port Ludlow, Washington; niece, Elizabeth; nephew, David, and three great-nephews, Michael, Peter, and Thomas. Full obituary at greenwoodmemorial.com
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019