William C. 'Bill ' Lynch
July 5, 1932 - October 7, 2020
San Diego
William C. 'Bill' Lynch passed away peacefully at age 88 on October 7, 2020, in San Diego. For almost forty years, Bill was a professor at California Western School of Law, where he also served as Associate Dean, coached the interscholastic National Moot Court team, and tutored individuals for the bar. He joined the faculty after retiring as a Captain from a distinguished twenty-two-year career as a judge advocate in the U.S. Navy. For his international treaty work with the Secretary of the Navy, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, the Navy's highest non-combat honor. After his work in the Secretary's office, Bill moved to California to become head of the Naval Legal Service Office in San Diego. He remained a lifelong friend and mentor to the lawyers he trained there. Through his example, his leadership, and his instruction, he spent his life helping young people achieve their potential. He was born in Lynn, Massachusetts on July 5, 1932, and he graduated from Boston College and Boston College Law School. While at Boston College, he met his true love, Sally Bunyon. They married in 1958 and had a life filled with joy, travel, and dancing, until her death in 2019. Bill is survived by his children Sarah Simoneaux (Peter), Elizabeth Buse (Scott), Chris Lynch (Deanna), and his grandchildren William and Nicole Simoneaux and Nikos, Helen, and Joan Buse. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to California Western School of Law in support of the Professor William C. and Sally B. Lynch Scholarship Endowment, and sent to the CWSL Development Department, 225 Cedar Street, San Diego, CA 92101-3046. You may also make your gift online at https://www.cwsl.edu/faculty/Lynch-Scholarship

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
